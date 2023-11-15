Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, 2 injured following 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 7 east of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 9:15 am
Click to play video: '1 dead following 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 7 east of Peterborough: OPP'
1 dead following 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 7 east of Peterborough: OPP
Peterborough County OPP say one person died and two others were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Tuesday evening.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead and two others were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6:05 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision near Esson Line in Indian River.

Officers arrived on scene and located the first vehicle in the middle of the highway. OPP say the driver was extricated and transported to hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

A second vehicle was found in the eastbound lane with an uninjured driver, police said.

A third vehicle was located in the eastbound ditch. OPP say the driver, a 70-year-old man from Selwyn Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

“Witnesses reported observing the first vehicle cross over the centre line, coming into contact with the second vehicle before colliding head-on with the third vehicle,” OPP stated Wednesday morning.

Trending Now

OPP say both lanes of the highway were closed between Hwy. 28 and County Road 38 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township as they investigated.

The section of highway reopened around 3 a.m. Wednesday

More to come.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices