1 dead, 2 injured following 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 7 east of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and two others were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6:05 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision near Esson Line in Indian River.

Officers arrived on scene and located the first vehicle in the middle of the highway. OPP say the driver was extricated and transported to hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

A second vehicle was found in the eastbound lane with an uninjured driver, police said.

A third vehicle was located in the eastbound ditch. OPP say the driver, a 70-year-old man from Selwyn Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

“Witnesses reported observing the first vehicle cross over the centre line, coming into contact with the second vehicle before colliding head-on with the third vehicle,” OPP stated Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: A section Highway 7 remains closed to traffic near Esson Line in @OSMTownship following a multi-vehicle collision. Injuries are unclear at this time. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/NHUgP6xAvH — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 15, 2023

OPP say both lanes of the highway were closed between Hwy. 28 and County Road 38 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township as they investigated.

The section of highway reopened around 3 a.m. Wednesday

More to come.