5 sent to hospital after vehicles collide on Hwy 7 in Lindsay: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Five people were taken to hospital — one with serious injuries — following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Lindsay, Ont., on Monday morning.

Around 11:13 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP and other emergency crews responded to the collision involving a car and a SUV on the highway at the intersection with Dew Drop Inn Road.

Police say four people were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with minor injuries. A fifth person was taken to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 7 was closed between Monarch Road and Greenfield Road as OPP investigated. Sections of Kent Street and Dew Drop Inn Road were also closed.

In a post on X, OPP said the section of highway reopened around 7:15 p.m.

Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video and has not spoken with police can contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.