Traffic

1 dead in 2-vehicle collision in Kinmount, Ont.: Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 8:46 am
1 min read
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a man died following a two-vehicle collision on County Road 121 in Kinmount on May 26, 2024. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a man died following a two-vehicle collision on County Road 121 in Kinmount on May 26, 2024. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
A City of Kawartha Lakes man is dead following a two-vehicle collision near the village of Kinmount, Ont., on Sunday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 8:20 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a collision on County Road 121.

OPP say one driver, a 54-year-old man from Kawartha Lakes (in the former Somerville Township), was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

County Road 121 was closed from Station Road to Monck Road as OPP investigated the collision.

The roadway reopened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

