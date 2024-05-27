1 dead in 2-vehicle collision in Kinmount, Ont.: Kawartha Lakes OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes man is dead following a two-vehicle collision near the village of Kinmount, Ont., on Sunday morning.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 8:20 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a collision on County Road 121.
OPP say one driver, a 54-year-old man from Kawartha Lakes (in the former Somerville Township), was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
County Road 121 was closed from Station Road to Monck Road as OPP investigated the collision.
The roadway reopened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
