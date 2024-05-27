1 dead in 2-vehicle collision in Kinmount, Ont.: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man is dead following a two-vehicle collision near the village of Kinmount, Ont., on Sunday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 8:20 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a collision on County Road 121.

OPP say one driver, a 54-year-old man from Kawartha Lakes (in the former Somerville Township), was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

#CKLOPP are on scene at a motor vehicle in Kinmount. County Road 121 is CLOSED between Station Road to Monck Road. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and appreciate their cooperation. Police will provide updates as to when the road re-opens. Thank you. ^JD pic.twitter.com/Fv6qIBm2qR — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 26, 2024

County Road 121 was closed from Station Road to Monck Road as OPP investigated the collision.

The roadway reopened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.