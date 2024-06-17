Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man found dead in central Hamilton residential building ‘a very innocent victim’: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 11:53 am
1 min read
Acting Det. Sgt. Rob DiIanni out front of Hamilton Police headquarters on June 17, 2024. View image in full screen
Acting Det. Sgt. Rob DiIanni out front of Hamilton Police headquarters on June 17, 2024. DiIanni revealed a 37-year-old man found dead in a residential building not far from Gage Park did not live at the address where he was found on June 15. Globle News
Homicide detectives characterized a 37-year-old found dead inside a residential building in Central Hamilton on the weekend as “a very innocent victim.”

Hamilton police say the deceased man was not known to police and was not a resident of the three-storey residential building he was found in around 1:45 p.m. Saturday on Connaught Avenue South, a block west of Gage Avenue.

“He lived in the area, so that building would be known to him,” acting Det. Sgt. Rob DiIanni explained.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I’m not sure how many times he would have been in and out of that particular building to where this happened.”

DiIanni revealed Randy Peardon, 37, from Hamilton as the murder victim and said his family members have been made aware of his death.

“My understanding … he was a father of three children and well-loved by his family,” DiIanni said.

The circumstances around the murder are still under investigation and detectives are collecting surveillance video from nearby residents between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. on June 15.

DiIanni revealed they are also still seeking witnesses.

“We believe he was there for a considerable amount of time within that time frame,” he said.

The detectives went on to say there was a lot of movement in and out of the building before Peardon’s death.

Peardon is Hamilton’s fourth homicide victim of 2024, police say.

