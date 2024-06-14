Menu

Crime

Sex worker assault: Vancouver police ID suspect in attack that prompted public warning

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 9:58 pm
Violent assault prompts Vancouver police to issue warning to women
WATCH: Vancouver police are issuing a warning to women - especially sex trade workers - after a violent attack earlier this week. Paul Johnson has more on what happened and a description of the person the police are looking for.
Police said Friday they’ve identified a suspect in the violent assault of a Vancouver sex worker.

The update came one day after police issued a warning to women in the Downtown Eastside over the attack.

Vancouver police said they located the suspect while conducting patrols near Oppenheimer Park on Thursday evening.

Click to play video: 'Police issue warning to sex workers after violent assault in downtown Vancouver'
Police issue warning to sex workers after violent assault in downtown Vancouver

Police seized his vehicle and are continuing to investigate, but have warned sex workers in the area to remain vigilant.

The warning was issued after a man picked the victim up after midnight on June 10 near East Hastings Street and Campbell Avenue.

Police said he assaulted her with a weapon and pushed her out of his vehicle near Oppenheimer Park.

The suspect was described as 40 to 50 years old, weighing 300 pounds, with a receding hairline, and driving an older-model dark-coloured sedan.

Investigators from VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit continue to gather evidence and ask anyone with information to call 604-717-0601.

