Crime

Langford, B.C. thieves make off with pricy portable cold plunge pools

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 8:48 pm
1 min read
Police on Vancouver Island want you to keep an eye out for this stolen cold plunge pool.
Police on Vancouver Island want you to keep an eye out for this stolen cold plunge pool. West Shore RCMP
Police on Vancouver Island are looking for the thieves who made off with an uncommon piece of sports equipment.

West Shore RCMP say someone broke into Langford’s CrossFit Lolo at 884 Atree Drive on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Raccoon apprehended by RCMP from inside Langford home'
Raccoon apprehended by RCMP from inside Langford home

The thieves stole multiple items, including a pair of ‘Kustom Kool’ brand cold plunge ice baths, worth about $5,800 each.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have yet to identify any suspects.

Anyone with information on the breaking or the whereabouts of the items is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

