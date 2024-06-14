Langford, B.C. thieves make off with pricy portable cold plunge pools

Send this page to someone via email

Police on Vancouver Island are looking for the thieves who made off with an uncommon piece of sports equipment.

West Shore RCMP say someone broke into Langford’s CrossFit Lolo at 884 Atree Drive on Monday.

The thieves stole multiple items, including a pair of ‘Kustom Kool’ brand cold plunge ice baths, worth about $5,800 each.

Police have yet to identify any suspects.

Anyone with information on the breaking or the whereabouts of the items is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.