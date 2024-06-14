Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lawyers against Transphobia stops private film run in Vernon

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 2:13 pm
1 min read
Vernon Cineplex cancelled a privte showing of a FreedomNetwork documentary in support of pride. View image in full screen
Vernon Cineplex cancelled a privte showing of a FreedomNetwork documentary in support of pride. COURTESY: Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lawyers against Transphobia succeeded in cancelling a private booking of a film scheduled to be played at Vernon’s Cineplex theatre.

The theatre was rented for June 15 by a group called the FreedomNetwork to show “The War on Children.”

The film claims that transgender children are harmed by medical care for their gender dysphoria, even though the care is provided according to well-established guidelines of medical practice.

Click to play video: 'Cineplex policy requiring customers to lower face coverings, masks when scanning ticket'
Cineplex policy requiring customers to lower face coverings, masks when scanning ticket

“We pointed out to Cineplex their legal obligations as a theatre owner,” Kylie Walman, a member of Lawyers against Transphobia and a well-known Vernon lawyer, said. “And we pointed out that to permit the film to run would be contrary to the values of inclusion that Cineplex supports, and would be particularly bad press for Cineplex in Pride Month.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In a statement to Global News, a Cineplex representative supported that view.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We made the decision to cancel the private screening out of respect and in support of PRIDE month and the 2SLGBTQI+ community,” a statement from the company read.

According to its website, FreedomNetwork is planning to screen “The War on Children” in Salmon Arm, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River.

Walman said that Lawyers against Transphobia will be writing to each of those theatres to explain their legal obligations under the Human Rights Code with respect to a showing of a film that harms a marginalized community.

“We would expect those theatres to follow Cineplex’s lead,” said Walman. “Otherwise of course we would follow up with legal action.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices