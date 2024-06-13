Menu

Health

Canadian Blood Services celebrates National Blood Donor Week in Kingston

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
Canadian Blood Services celebrates National Blood Donor Week in Kingston, highlighting cancer survivor Shae-Lynn Way's story to inspire and thank blood donors for their lifesaving contributions. View image in full screen
Canadian Blood Services celebrates National Blood Donor Week in Kingston, highlighting cancer survivor Shae-Lynn Way's story to inspire and thank blood donors for their lifesaving contributions. Paul Soucy / Global News
This week marks National Blood Donor Week, a time dedicated to appreciating the donors who make lifesaving services possible. Canadian Blood Services in Kingston saw a special visitor today, as the community came together to honor those giving the gift of life.

The Kingston clinic buzzed with activity, reflecting the spirit of National Blood Donor Week. Staff expressed their gratitude to donors with added enthusiasm. Among those present was 26-year-old Shae-Lynn Way, a cancer survivor, who shared her powerful story with donors.

“I’ve been asked to speak and share my story,” said Way. “I’m happy to do that. Inspiring others to donate blood is a huge accomplishment.”

Way was diagnosed with leukemia in March 2020. Her journey through treatment, including numerous blood transfusions, initially led to remission. However, the cancer returned twice more, each time presenting new challenges.

“Blood cancer is difficult to endure under normal circumstances,” Way explained. “Facing it three times during COVID was isolating and incredibly tough.”

Throughout her three battles with leukemia, Way received over 50 blood transfusions, each one crucial in her fight for survival.

“As living proof, I can say that donating blood and stem cells truly saves lives,” Way affirmed. “It’s an immense gift.”

Debbi Barfoot, community development manager at Canadian Blood Services, echoed this sentiment: “Shae-Lynn’s presence here today is a testament to the generosity of blood donors. Her story gives a face to the cause and motivates others to continue donating.”

National Blood Donor Week, running from June 13 to 19, celebrates and thanks donors for their vital contributions. Coinciding with World Blood Donor Day, stories like Shae-Lynn’s underscore the crucial role donors play in sustaining Canadian Blood Services’ efforts.

