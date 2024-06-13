Menu

Canada

Stray dogs force closure of trails in Richmond park due to safety concerns

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 1:01 pm
1 min read
Trails in Garden City Park in Richmond have been closed due to stray dogs in the area.
Trails in Garden City Park in Richmond have been closed due to stray dogs in the area. Margeaux Morin/ Global News
Some trails in a Richmond park have been closed temporarily for the rescue of two dogs that remain loose in the area.

Staff said the dogs can appear frightening at times. Along with the park’s challenging undergrowth and interference with capture efforts by park users, they remain at large.

“Until further notice, barricades and signs will be in place limiting access to the eastern sections of Garden City Park,” the city said in a statement. “The playground remains open but people are asked to remain vigilant and not go near the dogs if spotted while keeping their own pets on leash at all times.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

BC SPCA staff members will continue to patrol the park to try and rescue the dogs.

Trending Now

“The City and BC SPCA will continue to work closely with nearby schools and daycares to provide information on safety precautions and updates on the rescue efforts as they become available,” the city said.

Everyone is asked to stay out of the closed park area, maintain a safe distance from the dogs, avoid feeding them or leaving food in the area and report any sightings to 604-709-4668.

