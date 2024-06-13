Menu

Crime

1 arrested after Cobourg police seize drugs, cigarettes, handgun, $103K in cash

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 10:13 am
1 min read
A drug trafficking investigation led to the seizure of drugs and illegal cigarettes and a loaded handgun in Cobourg, Ont., on June 12, 2024. View image in full screen
A drug trafficking investigation led to the seizure of drugs and illegal cigarettes and a loaded handgun in Cobourg, Ont., on June 12, 2024. Cobourg Police Service
A drug trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of a man following the seizure of nearly $184,000 worth of both illegal drugs and tobacco in Cobourg, Ont.

This spring the Cobourg Police Service launched an investigation into illegal drug activity in the downtown.

With the assistance of the Port Hope Police Service, on Wednesday, investigators arrested a man near Queen and Henry streets in Cobourg.

Police say they also executed a search warrant at the man’s home in the area of King and Division streets where they located and seized the following:

  • a loaded handgun
  • 411 grams of fentanyl
  • 126 grams of cocaine
  • 55 grams of methamphetamine
  • morphine and oxycodone pills
  • 9,135 illegal cigarettes
  • $103,220 in Canadian currency and $62 in American currency

Police say the estimated street value of the seized drugs and tobacco is $183,900.

Dominico Gallo, 64, of Cobourg was charged with six counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, five firearm-related charges including unauthorized possession, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two ammunition-related charges, trafficking contraband tobacco, selling and possessing unmarked fine cut tobacco and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

Police say $184,000 worth of drugs and a loaded handgun were seized at a home. View image in full screen
Police say $184,000 worth of drugs and a loaded handgun were seized at a home. Cobourg Police Service

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg for a bail hearing on Thursday.

More on Crime
