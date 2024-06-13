1 arrested after Cobourg police seize drugs, cigarettes, handgun, $103K in cash

Send this page to someone via email

A drug trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of a man following the seizure of nearly $184,000 worth of both illegal drugs and tobacco in Cobourg, Ont.

This spring the Cobourg Police Service launched an investigation into illegal drug activity in the downtown.

With the assistance of the Port Hope Police Service, on Wednesday, investigators arrested a man near Queen and Henry streets in Cobourg.

Police say they also executed a search warrant at the man’s home in the area of King and Division streets where they located and seized the following:

a loaded handgun

411 grams of fentanyl

126 grams of cocaine

55 grams of methamphetamine

morphine and oxycodone pills

9,135 illegal cigarettes

$103,220 in Canadian currency and $62 in American currency

Police say the estimated street value of the seized drugs and tobacco is $183,900.

Dominico Gallo, 64, of Cobourg was charged with six counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, five firearm-related charges including unauthorized possession, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two ammunition-related charges, trafficking contraband tobacco, selling and possessing unmarked fine cut tobacco and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

View image in full screen Police say $184,000 worth of drugs and a loaded handgun were seized at a home. Cobourg Police Service

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg for a bail hearing on Thursday.