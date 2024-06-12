Toronto constable charged in alleged sexual assault dating back more than a decade

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto police constable is facing criminal charges after the force alleges he sexually assaulted someone he met in the course of his police duties.

Police say Const. Andrew Corkill met that person in 2010 and maintained an inappropriate personal and sexual relationship with them that year and the following year.

It’s alleged that in that time, the officer sexually assaulted that person.

Investigators say Corkill, 49, was arrested today and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.

They say the constable has been suspended with pay and is due in court July 29.

Police say he has 22 years of service and works in 53 Division.