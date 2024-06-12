Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto constable charged in alleged sexual assault dating back more than a decade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2024 5:18 pm
1 min read
A closeup of the side of a Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Toronto police constable is facing criminal charges after the force alleges he sexually assaulted someone he met in the course of his police duties.

Police say Const. Andrew Corkill met that person in 2010 and maintained an inappropriate personal and sexual relationship with them that year and the following year.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It’s alleged that in that time, the officer sexually assaulted that person.

Investigators say Corkill, 49, was arrested today and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.

Trending Now

They say the constable has been suspended with pay and is due in court July 29.

Police say he has 22 years of service and works in 53 Division.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices