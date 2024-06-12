Thieves sneak out of Guelph music store with expensive electric guitar: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are seeking two men after a high-end electric guitar was stolen from a north-end music store.

The pair entered the business during store hours near Woodlawn Road West and Arrow Road last Wednesday.

Investigators say as staff were dealing with customers, the men grabbed an ebony-coloured Gibson Les Paul Supreme guitar and walked out of the store with it.

They say the value of the guitar is $5,200.

Investigators say the two left in a vehicle, possibly a dark grey Honda Covic.

One suspect had greying hair and tattoos on both arms and wore a black T-shirt, jeans and black shoes. The other had a goatee and wore a blue T-shirt, camo pants, black shoes and a black and white Nike hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7298 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.