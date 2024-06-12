Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Regina Urgent Care Centre to open in July with phased approach

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 2:43 pm
1 min read
The new Regina Urgent Care Centre is opening July 2. View image in full screen
The new Regina Urgent Care Centre is opening July 2. Dave Parsons / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The new urgent care centre in Regina is slated to open its doors on July 2 and the Saskatchewan Health Authority said it will be taking a phased operations approach.

The facility at 1320 Albert St. will act as an alternative for emergency departments for non-life-threatening injuries, illnesses and mental health supports that will require treatment within the day.

“We look forward to the positive impact this facility will have on the accessibility of appropriate health care services in Regina and the surrounding area,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said.

Click to play video: 'Regina’s urgent care centre addresses gaps in emergencies, mental health cases: premier'
Regina’s urgent care centre addresses gaps in emergencies, mental health cases: premier
Trending Now

When the facility first opens it will accept patients seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The next phase will follow in the fall, when the facility moves to 24-hour coverage.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said this phased approach will allow health-care workers to offer care as soon as possible while getting the workers accustomed to the team-based care model at the centre. The SHA said this was a first-of-its-kind centre.

“This new model of care will see physicians, nurse practitioners, Registered Nurses, technicians and other health professionals working as one-team to provide exceptional urgent patient care,” said Shelia Anderson, vice-president of Integrated Regina Health with the SHA.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices