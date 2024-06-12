Regina Urgent Care Centre to open in July with phased approach

Send this page to someone via email

The new urgent care centre in Regina is slated to open its doors on July 2 and the Saskatchewan Health Authority said it will be taking a phased operations approach.

The facility at 1320 Albert St. will act as an alternative for emergency departments for non-life-threatening injuries, illnesses and mental health supports that will require treatment within the day.

“We look forward to the positive impact this facility will have on the accessibility of appropriate health care services in Regina and the surrounding area,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said.

1:10 Regina’s urgent care centre addresses gaps in emergencies, mental health cases: premier

When the facility first opens it will accept patients seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The next phase will follow in the fall, when the facility moves to 24-hour coverage.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said this phased approach will allow health-care workers to offer care as soon as possible while getting the workers accustomed to the team-based care model at the centre. The SHA said this was a first-of-its-kind centre.

“This new model of care will see physicians, nurse practitioners, Registered Nurses, technicians and other health professionals working as one-team to provide exceptional urgent patient care,” said Shelia Anderson, vice-president of Integrated Regina Health with the SHA.