Crime

Crack cocaine and cash seized in Prince Albert Police Service search

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 5:10 pm
Cash and crack cocaine was seized by Prince Albert police last week. View image in full screen
Cash and crack cocaine was seized by Prince Albert police last week. Prince Albert Police Service
Crack cocaine and a large sum of cash were seized by the Prince Albert Police Service on Friday, with police making one arrest.

Police say a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of River Street West.

Officers found 160 grams of crack cocaine, $20,602 in cash, 13 grams of cutting agent and additional evidence police say supports drug trafficking.

Prince Albert police arrested a 26-year-old man for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The suspect makes his first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday.

