Crack cocaine and cash seized in Prince Albert Police Service search

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Crack cocaine and a large sum of cash were seized by the Prince Albert Police Service on Friday, with police making one arrest.

Police say a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of River Street West.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers found 160 grams of crack cocaine, $20,602 in cash, 13 grams of cutting agent and additional evidence police say supports drug trafficking.

Prince Albert police arrested a 26-year-old man for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The suspect makes his first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday.