Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

25 kg of coke, MDMA seized during $1.5M drug-trafficking bust in Edmonton region

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 4:17 pm
1 min read
Cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, meth, Oxy and other drugs, along with guns and cash, were seized during raids in Leduc, Edmonton and Calmar. View image in full screen
Cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, meth, Oxy and other drugs, along with guns and cash, were seized during raids in Leduc, Edmonton and Calmar. Edmonton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A young man is facing a lengthy list of charges following a drug bust that involved raids on several properties in the Edmonton region.

Last October, the Edmonton Police Service said its drug and gang enforcement (EDGE) section began looking into the activities of a suspect from Leduc.

The investigation culminated in search warrants being carried out at a home in that city south of Edmonton, along with two storage facilities in Edmonton and Calmar, as well as a search of two two vehicles belonging to the suspect.

Police seized approximately 15 kg of cocaine, almost 11 kg of MDMA (ecstasy), 270 tabs of LSD, 21 grams of methamphetamine, 863 oxycodone pills, and six kg of a buffing agent called phenacetin.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Phenacetin is a pain-relieving and fever-reducing drug that was widely used for about 100 years, until it was withdrawn from medicinal use in the 1970s for the side effects being too dangerous.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was a significant drug seizure, removing kilograms of cocaine and MDMA and smaller quantities of other drugs from our city streets,” said EPS EDGE Staff Sgt. David Paton.

“EDGE Section would like to thank the Leduc RCMP for their assistance with this investigation, as well as our law enforcement partners in British Columbia.”

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be approximately $1.5 million, EPS said.

Trending Now

Police said tools used for drug trafficking, including a hydraulic press, were also seized, along with five firearms, almost $80,000 in cash and a vehicle with a sophisticated hidden compartment.

Jeremy Manuel, 23, from Leduc was charged with 10 counts of drug-trafficking-related offences, two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Alberta proposal to track drugs rejected'
Health Matters: Alberta proposal to track drugs rejected
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices