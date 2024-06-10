Cougar attacks hiker, dog in Strathcona Park on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and a dog are recovering after being attacked by a cougar in Strathcona Park on Vancouver Island on Saturday.

The Ministry of Environment said the incident happened while two women were hiking with off-leash dogs near Landslide Lake.

0:37 Four cougars caught on Port Moody wildlife camera

The group encountered the big cat, which attacked one of the dogs and bit one of the women.

Story continues below advertisement

The hikers were able to ward the cougar off with bear spray, and were lifted out of the area with a helicopter.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and both she and the dog are expected to recover.

2:05 Cougar attacks mountain biker on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The BC Conservation Officer Service determined the attack was defensive in nature, and has no plans to take further action against the cougar.

BC Parks has since posted signage warning of cougar activity in the area and has closed the Elk River Trail for safety reasons.