Crime

Hatchet attack among four stabbings reported in Saskatoon over weekend

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 1:53 pm
2 min read
Saskatoon Police Service View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service responded to four incidents on the weekend. File / Global News
Four stabbings over the weekend are being investigated by the Saskatoon Police Service’s serious assault unit.

In a release, police say an injured person was reported in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue North at around 8:15 p.m. on Friday. An 18-year-old woman was suffering from an injury reportedly caused by a hatchet. It was reported that the victim and her friend were walking when they were approached by two women in black clothing who assaulted them.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, at around 9 p.m., an assault was reported in the 500 block of Queen Street. Officers found a 16-year-old girl who reported that she had been approached by two females who started stabbing and beating her. The canine unit was called in and tracked down the victim’s bag, which had been discarded nearby, as well as one of the suspects, who was found at a nearby home and arrested. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

According to police, the incident isn’t believed to be random. The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police were called to the 200 block of Second Avenue South at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday after a man was stabbed. Officers found a 60-year-old victim who was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say video surveillance showed a suspect believed to be in his 30s, five feet 10 inches in height, with a goatee and a mohawk, and wearing a black hoodie with large graffiti print.

Around an hour later, police responded to another report of an injured person.

A 36-year-old man was found outside of a residence in the 500 block of Avenue P North. He was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say there is no further information available in regard to the incident.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

