Lifestyle

Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride has record turnout

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 9, 2024 6:33 pm
1 min read
The Ride Don't Hide Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride saw a record turn out. View image in full screen
The Ride Don't Hide Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride saw a record turn out.
Today was the day for the Ride Don’t Hide Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride in Kelowna, B.C.

Participants chose the length and difficulty of their ride and walk options from 6 k.m. to 100 k.m. and raised money for mental health resources. Most of the participants took part in the 50 km route.

“The ride was amazing we had over 616 participants and we raised close to $160,000 for mental health services here in Kelowna,” said Sarah Wallace Canadian Mental Health Association.

Wallace says that this year they have beaten all records for riders and funds raised.

“There is always a struggle whether it be a hill or mental health, sometimes you keep going and climb those hills actually on the route metaphorically,” said Wallace.

This is the eleventh year for the ‘Ride Don’t Hide’ fundraiser which ended with a celebration at Sutherland Park.

“We expanded the after-festival this year,” said Wallace. “There is more entertainment, more food trucks and things for the kids to do.”

The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride is in place to create conversation around mental health as well as invite participants to share their stories.

 

