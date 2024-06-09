Menu

Politics

Israel’s only centrist minister resigns from Netanyahu government

By Maayan Lubell Reuters
Posted June 9, 2024 2:29 pm
1 min read
Hardline Israeli ministers dig in on war with Hamas, threaten cabinet exits if ceasefire deal made
WATCH - Hardline Israeli ministers dig in on war with Hamas, threaten cabinet exits if ceasefire deal made.
Israeli minister Benny Gantz announced his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s emergency government on Sunday, withdrawing the only centrist power in the embattled leader’s far-right coalition, amid a months-long war in Gaza.

Netanyahu issued a brief statement calling on Gantz not to “abandon the front” but his departure will not endanger the parliamentary majority of 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset held by the ruling right-wing coalition.

“Netanyahu is preventing us from advancing toward true victory. That is why we are leaving the emergency government today, with a heavy heart but with full confidence,” Gantz said at a televised news conference.

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Hamas leaders
Gantz’s resignation had been expected ever since he presented the conservative prime minister with a June 8 deadline to come up with a clear day-after strategy for Gaza, where Israel has been pressing a devastating military offensive against the ruling Palestinian militant group Hamas.

His departure means that Netanyahu will lose the backing of a centrist bloc that has helped broaden support for the government in Israel and abroad, at a time of increasing diplomatic and domestic pressure eight months into the Gaza war.

Gantz had originally been expected to announce his resignation on Saturday but pushed back the statement following the dramatic rescue of four hostages Israeli forces.

© 2024 Reuters

