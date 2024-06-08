Calgary teen facing murder charge following Forest Lawn stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy from Calgary is facing a murder charge for his alleged involvement with a stabbing earlier this week that claimed the life of another teenager.

The Calgary Police Service confirmed Saturday that the youth, who cannot be named due to the protections listed in the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Charges were laid after officers responded Thursday night to a report of an altercation involving a weapon in the southeast community of Forest Lawn.

When police arrived at the scene, within the 1300 block of 41st Street SE, they found a teen suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

The teen was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and was later pronounced dead.

“An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Sunday, June 9, 2024,” police said in a news release. “Until the completion of the autopsy, no further information will be released.”

In an update on Saturday, police said the accused will make his next court appearance on Monday.

CPS noted Thursday’s incident is Calgary’s eighth homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or submit anonymous information to Crime Stoppers.