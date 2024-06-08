Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary teen facing murder charge following Forest Lawn stabbing

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 8, 2024 2:26 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Police Service confirmed Saturday that a youth, who cannot be named due to the protections listed in the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with first-degree murder. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service confirmed Saturday that a youth, who cannot be named due to the protections listed in the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with first-degree murder. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 17-year-old boy from Calgary is facing a murder charge for his alleged involvement with a stabbing earlier this week that claimed the life of another teenager.

The Calgary Police Service confirmed Saturday that the youth, who cannot be named due to the protections listed in the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Charges were laid after officers responded Thursday night to a report of an altercation involving a weapon in the southeast community of Forest Lawn.

When police arrived at the scene, within the 1300 block of 41st Street SE, they found a teen suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The teen was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and was later pronounced dead.

“An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Sunday, June 9, 2024,” police said in a news release. “Until the completion of the autopsy, no further information will be released.”

Story continues below advertisement

In an update on Saturday, police said the accused will make his next court appearance on Monday.

Trending Now

CPS noted Thursday’s incident is Calgary’s eighth homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or submit anonymous information to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'West Vancouver police warn on an uptick in youth violence'
West Vancouver police warn on an uptick in youth violence
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices