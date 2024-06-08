Surrey standoff: Assault suspect repeatedly breached release conditions, police say

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a standoff in Surrey on Thursday night was the result of police trying to arrest a man for the third time in as many days.

An Emergency Response Team was called to the property near 162 Street and 88 Avenue.

Mounties said the call was in response to a man who had allegedly repeatedly breached release conditions related to an assault charge over alleged intimate partner violence.

Randall Tremblay was originally charged with assault on Tuesday and was released under conditions including no contact with his alleged victim.

On Wednesday, police learned he was already allegedly breaking those conditions and arrested him, He appeared in court and was charged with two counts of breaching his release order.

On Thursday he was released again with more conditions, which police said they’d learned he’d breached by 4:30 p.m.

Tremblay barricaded himself inside a building leading to the standoff, but he was ultimately taken into custody without anyone being injured, police said.

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha described the case as “concerning.”

“Especially because we’re talking about intimate partner violence,” she said.

“We want to make sure that anybody who is suffering any type of violence, they make sure resources are available to them and they reach out and report.”

Sangha added that Surrey has a dedicated intimate partner violence unit, and takes all reported cases seriously.

Tremblay remains in custody pending a June 10 court date.

Victims of Intimate Partner Violence: Who to Call

In an emergency, dial 9-1-1. The first priority is to get you to safety. Victims are encouraged to call police, but if you choose not to, there are other options.

The following services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:

Surrey Women’s Centre – Crisis response team over the phone or in-person. Call 604-583-1295

VictimLink BC – Toll-free, confidential, multilingual telephone service. Call 1-800-563-0808.

Fraser Health Crisis Line – Immediate, confidential emotional support to people of all ages. Call 604-951-8855 or 1-877-820-7444.