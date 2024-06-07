Menu

Education

Ontario teacher unions welcome new education minister in cabinet shuffle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2024 12:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lecce out as Ontario’s education minister as Doug Ford reshuffles cabinet'
Lecce out as Ontario’s education minister as Doug Ford reshuffles cabinet
WATCH: Lecce out as Ontario’s education minister as Doug Ford reshuffles cabinet.
Ontario’s major teachers’ unions are welcoming a change in education ministers in a cabinet shuffle, saying they hope it signals a new path forward with Premier Doug Ford’s government.

Stephen Lecce served as education minister since 2019, through two rounds of collective bargaining with teachers and education workers, and now becomes minister of energy and electrification, as part of a cabinet shuffle Ford announced Thursday.

Lecce swaps portfolios with Todd Smith, who has held several cabinet portfolios including energy, and before that spent seven years on the opposition benches, representing the eastern Ontario riding currently known as Bay of Quinte.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says it stands ready to work with Smith after six years of what it characterizes as “being misled, dismissed and undervalued by Minister Lecce.”

Karen Littlewood, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, says the education file is a really tough one, but she is hopeful that Smith will be more open to formal meetings with her.

Smith will not have to face the daunting task of contract negotiations, with deals secured under Lecce’s leadership that will extend past the next election, but the unions say schools, teachers and students need greater levels of funding and supports.

Click to play video: 'Premier Ford shuffles cabinet'
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet
© 2024 The Canadian Press

