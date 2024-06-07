Man’s body found in east end of Port Hope, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police in Port Hope, Ont., said a man’s body was discovered in a wooded area on Wednesday.

Port Hope police said the 44-year-old man was found unresponsive in a wooded area near Gage’s Creek in the east end of Port Hope.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time,” police said Friday morning.

Police said a joint investigation has been launched with Northumberland OPP.

No other details were provided.

