Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man’s body found in east end of Port Hope, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 11:06 am
1 min read
The Port Hope Police Service sign outside the station. View image in full screen
Police in Port Hope are investigating after a body was found on Wednesday. Port Hope Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Port Hope, Ont., said a man’s body was discovered in a wooded area on Wednesday.

Port Hope police said the 44-year-old man was found unresponsive in a wooded area near Gage’s Creek in the east end of Port Hope.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time,” police said Friday morning.

Trending Now

Police said a joint investigation has been launched with Northumberland OPP.

No other details were provided.

more to come

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices