Man’s body found in east end of Port Hope, Ont.

Police in Port Hope, Ont., said a man’s body was discovered in a wooded area on Wednesday.
Port Hope police said the 44-year-old man was found unresponsive in a wooded area near Gage’s Creek in the east end of Port Hope.
“There is no threat to public safety at this time,” police said Friday morning.
Police said a joint investigation has been launched with Northumberland OPP.
No other details were provided.
more to come
