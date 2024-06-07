Teen fatally stabbed in southeast Calgary, homicide detectives investigate

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Editor’s note: This story originally stated the incident happened on 42nd Street. The story has been corrected. Global News regrets the error.

Homicide detectives from the Calgary Police Service are investigating a fatal stabbing in the city’s southeast.

At about 7 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 1300 block of 41st Street Southeast “for reports of an altercation involving a weapon,” police said in a news release Thursday night.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A teen was found suffering from what police said appeared to be stab wounds.

The youth was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The age of the teen has not been released.

Several police officers were in the area on Thursday evening. A section of the roadway was blocked off by police tape as officers investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not released further information.