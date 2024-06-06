Youth in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Calgary’s southeast

Send this page to someone via email

A youth is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in the southeast of Calgary on Thursday evening.

Calgary police said the incident took place in the 1300 block of 41st Street S.E., with the victim found just before 7 p.m.

EMS said the youth suffered traumatic injuries and is in a critical, life-threatening condition. They were taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

There’s no word on any suspects at this stage.