Crime

Youth in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Calgary’s southeast

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 11:11 pm
1 min read
A youth was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, after a stabbing on 41st Street SE. FILE. View image in full screen
A youth was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, after a stabbing on 41st Street SE. FILE. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A youth is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in the southeast of Calgary on Thursday evening.

Calgary police said the incident took place in the 1300 block of 41st Street S.E., with the victim found just before 7 p.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

EMS said the youth suffered traumatic injuries and is in a critical, life-threatening condition. They were taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

There’s no word on any suspects at this stage.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

