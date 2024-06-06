Grass fire in Rocky View County now being held

A grass fire that was spotted in Rocky View County on Thursday evening is now being held, a spokesperson for the municipal district confirmed to Global News.
The fire is located near Spring Bank Heights Drive and Spring Bank Heights Way, Cochrane RCMP said in a news release.
Mounties said in a news release at around 6:40 p.m. that there may be evacuations and residents in the area were asked to prepare to leave.
Motorists are still being asked to avoid the area.
More to come…
