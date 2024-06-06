Menu

Fire

Grass fire in Rocky View County now being held

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 8:36 pm
1 min read
Cochrane RCMP officers and Calgary Fire Department crews are responding to an out-of-control grass fire in Rocky View County on Thursday evening. View image in full screen
Cochrane RCMP officers and Calgary Fire Department crews are responding to an out-of-control grass fire in Rocky View County on Thursday evening. Global News
A grass fire that was spotted in Rocky View County on Thursday evening is now being held, a spokesperson for the municipal district confirmed to Global News.

The fire is located near Spring Bank Heights Drive and Spring Bank Heights Way, Cochrane RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties said in a news release at around 6:40 p.m. that there may be evacuations and residents in the area were asked to prepare to leave.

Motorists are still being asked to avoid the area.

More to come…

