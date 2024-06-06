Grass fire in Rocky View County now being held

Send this page to someone via email

A grass fire that was spotted in Rocky View County on Thursday evening is now being held, a spokesperson for the municipal district confirmed to Global News.

The fire is located near Spring Bank Heights Drive and Spring Bank Heights Way, Cochrane RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties said in a news release at around 6:40 p.m. that there may be evacuations and residents in the area were asked to prepare to leave.

Motorists are still being asked to avoid the area.

#Cochrane RCMP are assisting Calgary Fire Department with an out of control grass fire near Spring Bank Heights Drive and Spring Bank Heights Way. RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0yCsnc0e5p — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) June 7, 2024

