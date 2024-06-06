Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Downtown Eastside stabbing leaves man in serious condition

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 9:16 pm
1 min read
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Thursday, June 6, 2024. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Global News
Vancouver police say a man was taken to hospital in serious condition after being stabbed in the city’s Downtown Eastside on Thursday.

The incident happened near Hastings and Columbia streets around 2:40 p.m.

Witness Casandra Torres was working on a job site nearby when she saw two men fighting.

“One of them, he had an ice pick, and he was poking him several times,” she said.

“I was completely in shock.”

She said the attacker fled the scene with another woman.

Police said one person was detained nearby, but it was too soon to say if they were a suspect.

The stabbing came one day after a 32-year-old chef and Japanese national was fatally stabbed nearby on the edge of Chinatown while heading home from work.

Police have yet to identify a suspect or a motive in his killing.

