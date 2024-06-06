Downtown Eastside stabbing leaves man in serious condition

Vancouver police say a man was taken to hospital in serious condition after being stabbed in the city’s Downtown Eastside on Thursday.
The incident happened near Hastings and Columbia streets around 2:40 p.m.
Witness Casandra Torres was working on a job site nearby when she saw two men fighting.
“One of them, he had an ice pick, and he was poking him several times,” she said.
“I was completely in shock.”
She said the attacker fled the scene with another woman.
Police said one person was detained nearby, but it was too soon to say if they were a suspect.
The stabbing came one day after a 32-year-old chef and Japanese national was fatally stabbed nearby on the edge of Chinatown while heading home from work.
Police have yet to identify a suspect or a motive in his killing.
- Gabby Petito’s mom forgives Brian Laundrie, but not his ‘evil’ mother
- ‘He’s a demon’: Mom of murder victim speaks out after life sentence given
- Toronto man injured in shooting outside Etobicoke school dies in hospital
- Gilgo Beach murders: ‘Blueprint’ of crimes leads prosecutors to lay 2 more charges
Comments