Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Bright, positive person’: Colleagues identify East Vancouver homicide victim

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 10:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Bright, positive person’: Colleagues identify East Vancouver homicide victim'
‘Bright, positive person’: Colleagues identify East Vancouver homicide victim
Friends and colleagues have identified 32-year-old Japanese national Wataru Kakiuchi as the man who died due to a fatal stab wound on Wednesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Co-workers of Vancouver’s latest homicide victim are grieving and in mourning.

Friends and colleagues have identified 32-year-old Japanese national Wataru Kakiuchi as the man who died due to a fatal stab wound on Wednesday.

Kakiuchi was a chef and longtime employee of Hapa Izakaya, a Japanese restaurant in Yaletown.

“(He) was a really bright, positive person,” said Justin Ault, the restaurant’s owner.

“(He) was the type of person no one could dislike.”

Click to play video: 'Japanese national identified as victim of fatal Vancouver stabbing'
Japanese national identified as victim of fatal Vancouver stabbing

The restaurant was closed Wednesday evening but was open to staff to provide a place of mourning.

Story continues below advertisement

Ault said he spoke with Vancouver police officers who confirmed it was Kakiuchi who was killed.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Vancouver police officers responded to a stabbing around 3:30 a.m. on Union Street, just east of Main Street, on the edge of Chinatown.

Officers found Kakiuchi with a stab wound. He died before being taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made.

“When I spoke with VPD, they let me know they had spoken with the Japanese consulate and that his family had been informed of the tragic news,” Ault said.

Trending Now

“He was a great musician, a great cook, a great person and friend. He will be sorely missed.”

The owner said Kakiuchi was out with other co-workers Tuesday night in Gastown and at the end of the night he was supposed to be catching a taxi home to Burnaby.

It is the fourth homicide in Vancouver this year.

Vancouver police confirmed Kakiuchi’s identity later Thursday morning.

Anyone with information, including video footage from the area at the time of the stabbing, is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2500.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigate fatal stabbing in Chinatown neighbourhood'
Vancouver police investigate fatal stabbing in Chinatown neighbourhood
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices