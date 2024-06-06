Frustrated Okanagan orchardists seek answers from BC Tree Fruits

Send this page to someone via email

Another day, another protest by frustrated fruit growers in the Okanagan.

Approximately 30 demonstrators lined up along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna on Wednesday, demanding transparency from their co-op management.

The growers, who also protested on May 29, say they’re all members of the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative and claim they all have a stake in its success.

Their concerns are lower-than-projected returns and the co-operative’s newly expanded packing house in Oliver, saying their crop values are dropping significantly.

One of the protesters, Amarjit Lalli, said they gathered along a hotel on Harvey because that’s where the BCTFC board was gathering on Wednesday.

“We’ve come here to show our displeasure,” Lalli told Global News, adding his crop value has dropped by 12 per cent but others have told him losses of up to 50 per cent.

The growers say it means instead of receiving money from the co-operative, they now have to give money back.

“They believe that their crops have been mismanaged,” Lalli said.

“There have been instances where they’ve delivered the product, the bins sat out on the loading dock for weeks on end and it softened the fruit and the fruit is unsellable.

“There are other instances where the fruit has been visually inspected as opposed to being run over the line (rendered). So there’s no confidence in the numbers the co-operative is providing.”

According to Lalli, it takes around 34 cents a pound to grow fruit. He says the co-operative promised 40 cents a pound but is only giving 13 cents a pound.

“We’re demanding to talk to management regarding all the issues that we’re facing,” Lalli said.

A meeting is scheduled for June 13.

Global News has reached out to BC Tree Fruits for comment.