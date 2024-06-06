Menu

Politics

BC United unveils child-care plan, promises $10-a-day through cash rebates

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 5:27 pm
More MRIs, CT scans being performed in the province, BC United announce child care policy
WATCH: Keith Baldrey has more on the work done to improve performance on MRI and CT scan wait times. And also an announcement from Kevin Falcon on BC United's childcare policy.
With just over four months to British Columbia’s provincial election, the Opposition BC United have unveiled their childcare platform.

The party has revealed its own version of $10-a-day daycare, accusing the governing BC NDP of failing to live up to its commitment.

Under the BC United plan, lower- and middle-income parents would get a cash rebate for daycare fees exceeding $10 per day.

The party is also promising a tax credit to families where child care is provided by parents, grandparents or other family members.

Click to play video: 'B.C. not meeting targets on $10-a-day childcare'
B.C. not meeting targets on $10-a-day childcare

The party is also promising to increase the number of available spaces in B.C. by adding child care to schools and hospitals and incentivizing private-sector daycares.

“We’re going to involve the private sector, who by the way have delivered most of the additional seats, we’re going to involve the not for profit sectors,” Falcon said.

“We’re going to incentivize employers so that they have the incentive to ensure there’s childcare services at their workplace, and we’re going to make sure that we incorporate childcare in our schools and hospitals.”

BC United alleges just 10 per cent of B.C. families have access to the governing NDP’s $10-a-day plan.

According to the province, more than 15,000 children are currently accessing $10-a-day child care, with the goal of 20,000 spaces by 2026.

The province says under its child-care plan it has also cut the average daily cost of child care for kids five and under down to $19 from $54.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

