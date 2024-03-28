B.C. surpasses goal of $10-a-day childcare spaces

B.C. has now surpassed its goal of creating 15,000 $10-a-day childcare spaces following an announcement on Thursday.
More than 930 childcare spaces have been moved into the program in March and April.
“Affordable, $10-a-day child care that’ll help families save thousands of dollars, help parents balance work with family and help kids get the best start to life. That’s what today’s announcement with B.C. is all about,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday morning.
“Together, we’re making sure families across the province get the quality child care they need without worrying about the cost.”
The newly converted spaces are in 27 additional childcare centres across B.C.
Since 2018, the B.C. government has invested $4.3 billion in the 10-year ChildCareBC plan.
