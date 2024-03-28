B.C. surpasses goal of $10-a-day childcare spaces

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C. has now surpassed its goal of creating 15,000 $10-a-day childcare spaces following an announcement on Thursday.

More than 930 childcare spaces have been moved into the program in March and April.

“Affordable, $10-a-day child care that’ll help families save thousands of dollars, help parents balance work with family and help kids get the best start to life. That’s what today’s announcement with B.C. is all about,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday morning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Together, we’re making sure families across the province get the quality child care they need without worrying about the cost.”

1:57 $10 a day childcare changing lives, but unattainable for many says report

The newly converted spaces are in 27 additional childcare centres across B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Since 2018, the B.C. government has invested $4.3 billion in the 10-year ChildCareBC plan.