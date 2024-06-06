Menu

Crime

Quebec adopts law to fine people who intimidate, harass politicians

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2024 1:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec launches new helpline for politicians after hundreds quit. Is it enough?'
Quebec launches new helpline for politicians after hundreds quit. Is it enough?
Related: After a wave of resignations by elected municipal officials, Quebec is earmarking $2 million to connect politicians with mental health services. This after the mayor of Gatineau abruptly resigned, citing a hostile work environment. A new helpine is part of the multi-year plant to improve conditions, but is it enough? Global's Felicia Parrillo reports – Feb 28, 2024
Quebec’s legislature has adopted a law that includes fines up to $1,500 for anyone who intimidates or harasses a politician.

The Coalition Avenir Québec government has said the law is necessary to stem the rise in resignations of elected officials, particularly at the municipal level, but critics have said it threatens free speech rights.

The government introduced the legislation shortly after an organization representing Quebec municipalities released a survey indicating 74 per cent of elected municipal leaders reported having experienced harassment and intimidation, and that 741 out of 8,000 had quit since elections were held across the province in 2021.

Aside from fines, the law allows elected officials to ask the Superior Court for an injunction against a citizen who threatens, intimidates or harasses them.

Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest amended the bill in response to criticism — including from media companies — to include wording that affirms the right of citizens to freely participate in public debates.

Story continues below advertisement

Laforest also amended the bill to specify that Crown prosecutors rather than the provincial elections agency would be responsible for charging someone who threatens or intimidates a politician.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

