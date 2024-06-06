Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders report $1.1M operating loss last season

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 5:57 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are reporting a $1.1-million net operating loss in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

According to a financial summary on their website, revenues were impacted by a challenging on-field performance as well as economic factors such as high inflation and interest rates.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The financial summary said the club had total revenues of $35.6 million and expenses of $36.7 million.

Despite the net operating loss, the summary said the club had a positive earnings before interest and depreciation (EBIDA) of $1.5 million, and still has a strong balance sheet with net assets of $49 million and a Stabilization Fund with a balance of $9.6 million.

Trending Now

The team’s full financials and annual report are to be released after its annual general meeting in Regina on June 18.

Story continues below advertisement

The Riders finished last season with a 6-12 record and a seven-game losing streak, ending their playoff aspirations for the second year in a row.

More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices