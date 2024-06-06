Saskatchewan Roughriders report $1.1M operating loss last season

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are reporting a $1.1-million net operating loss in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

According to a financial summary on their website, revenues were impacted by a challenging on-field performance as well as economic factors such as high inflation and interest rates.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The financial summary said the club had total revenues of $35.6 million and expenses of $36.7 million.

Despite the net operating loss, the summary said the club had a positive earnings before interest and depreciation (EBIDA) of $1.5 million, and still has a strong balance sheet with net assets of $49 million and a Stabilization Fund with a balance of $9.6 million.

The team’s full financials and annual report are to be released after its annual general meeting in Regina on June 18.

Story continues below advertisement

The Riders finished last season with a 6-12 record and a seven-game losing streak, ending their playoff aspirations for the second year in a row.