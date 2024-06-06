Saskatchewan Roughriders report $1.1M operating loss last season

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are reporting a $1.1-million net operating loss in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
According to a financial summary on their website, revenues were impacted by a challenging on-field performance as well as economic factors such as high inflation and interest rates.
The financial summary said the club had total revenues of $35.6 million and expenses of $36.7 million.
Despite the net operating loss, the summary said the club had a positive earnings before interest and depreciation (EBIDA) of $1.5 million, and still has a strong balance sheet with net assets of $49 million and a Stabilization Fund with a balance of $9.6 million.
The team’s full financials and annual report are to be released after its annual general meeting in Regina on June 18.
The Riders finished last season with a 6-12 record and a seven-game losing streak, ending their playoff aspirations for the second year in a row.
Comments