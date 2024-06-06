Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man sought after girls filmed at a splash pad in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 6, 2024 8:39 am
1 min read
On Wednesday, Guelph police say the man appeared to be filming a woman and two 14-year-old girls at a west-end splash pad. The woman confronted the man, and he fled on foot. View image in full screen
On Wednesday, Guelph police say the man appeared to be filming a woman and two 14-year-old girls at a west-end splash pad. The woman confronted the man, and he fled on foot. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police are investigating after two girls were allegedly filmed at a west-end splash pad.

Police said a man was seen by a female witness on Wednesday afternoon sitting on a rock near the splash pad in the area of Dawson Road and Shelldale Crescent.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A few minutes later, the witness went to talk to two girls, who were around 13 or 14 years old.

The witness then saw the man appearing to film them with a small red digital camera.

Investigators said the man was confronted and told the witness he was filming the splash pad, not the girls, before fleeing on foot.

Trending Now

He is described as in his mid 30s, standing six feet tall, and having short black hair. Police said the man had a dark-coloured backpack and was wearing a mostly white tie-dyed spotted T-shirt and a grey and black ball cap with the word “lubricants” on it.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices