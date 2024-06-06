Man sought after girls filmed at a splash pad in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are investigating after two girls were allegedly filmed at a west-end splash pad.

Police said a man was seen by a female witness on Wednesday afternoon sitting on a rock near the splash pad in the area of Dawson Road and Shelldale Crescent.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A few minutes later, the witness went to talk to two girls, who were around 13 or 14 years old.

The witness then saw the man appearing to film them with a small red digital camera.

Investigators said the man was confronted and told the witness he was filming the splash pad, not the girls, before fleeing on foot.

He is described as in his mid 30s, standing six feet tall, and having short black hair. Police said the man had a dark-coloured backpack and was wearing a mostly white tie-dyed spotted T-shirt and a grey and black ball cap with the word “lubricants” on it.