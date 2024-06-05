Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mother charged with negligence after child found dead: Kingston police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 6:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mother charged with negligence after child found dead: Kingston police'
Mother charged with negligence after child found dead: Kingston police
A 32-year-old woman is facing several charges including criminal negligence causing death. Kingston police say they located the suspect in Napanee.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is facing multiple charges after Kingston police say a child was found dead in an apartment last week.

According to officials, a representative from Family and Children’s Services of Frontenac, Lennox and Addington was called to a unit at an apartment building on Russell Street on May 31. There, they said an infant was found dead after allegedly being abandoned alongside his older brother.

Officials said the older child received medical care and is expected to survive.

In a press release on Tuesday, police said they found the mother of the two children at an address in Napanee that same day. The 32-year-old suspect, police said, was arrested and is facing charges including failing to provide necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The incident has left the surrounding community wondering how something like this happened. Bruce Laraby, a neighbour, told Global News he knew the mother and her children.

Story continues below advertisement

“I helped her out in the past by giving her money for her kids,” he said, alleging that the suspect had a history of drug addiction.

He added that it wasn’t the first time he’s seen the children being left alone.

As for the incident on May 31, Laraby said he saw one of the boys standing by the second-floor window yelling for help.

“He was crying out to me…. (I said) ‘I’ll try to get over there and help you,’ and then shortly after the super(intendent) went to the door and unlocked it and found the baby dead.”

Trending Now

Laraby said three police officers went into the unit and a police presence remained for about four days.

According to police, the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police.

— with files from Global’s Kaytlyn Poberznick.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police involved in ‘use-of-force’ incident during early morning pursuit in rural Manitoba'
Winnipeg police involved in ‘use-of-force’ incident during early morning pursuit in rural Manitoba
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices