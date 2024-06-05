Mother charged with negligence after child found dead: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is facing multiple charges after Kingston police say a child was found dead in an apartment last week.

According to officials, a representative from Family and Children’s Services of Frontenac, Lennox and Addington was called to a unit at an apartment building on Russell Street on May 31. There, they said an infant was found dead after allegedly being abandoned alongside his older brother.

Officials said the older child received medical care and is expected to survive.

In a press release on Tuesday, police said they found the mother of the two children at an address in Napanee that same day. The 32-year-old suspect, police said, was arrested and is facing charges including failing to provide necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The incident has left the surrounding community wondering how something like this happened. Bruce Laraby, a neighbour, told Global News he knew the mother and her children.

Story continues below advertisement

“I helped her out in the past by giving her money for her kids,” he said, alleging that the suspect had a history of drug addiction.

He added that it wasn’t the first time he’s seen the children being left alone.

As for the incident on May 31, Laraby said he saw one of the boys standing by the second-floor window yelling for help.

“He was crying out to me…. (I said) ‘I’ll try to get over there and help you,’ and then shortly after the super(intendent) went to the door and unlocked it and found the baby dead.”

Laraby said three police officers went into the unit and a police presence remained for about four days.

According to police, the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police.

— with files from Global’s Kaytlyn Poberznick.