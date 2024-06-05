How students and staff are coping with the heat in Montreal-area schools

Send this page to someone via email

As the heat continues to bake the city, children at Margaret Manson elementary school in Montreal’s West Island are trying their best to stay cool.

“They’re coping as best they can by staying hydrated, by staying at their desks and working more quietly than usual,” said Sue Larivière, principal at Margaret Manson.

“I’ve asked them not to play sports in the schoolyard this afternoon, so they’re not running so much.”

Inside the school, temperatures in some areas are around 30 degrees.

Without air conditioning in any of the classrooms, children say they’re having trouble focusing on learning.

“Every two seconds I have to drink water or I have to wipe off my sweat, and I just can’t focus as much as when it’s nice outside,” said Grade 6 student Myra Ohluwalia.

Story continues below advertisement

To help cope, staff have been instructed to turn off lights, bring down the shades and make sure the kids stay hydrated, but still, they’re worried the heat could have an impact on the students’ education.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The Grade 6’s also have ministry exams coming up,” said Lucy Ferracane, a teacher at the school. “So I’m hoping that next week is not gonna be so hot, so they can concentrate on their exams because, in this heat, it’s very challenging.”

Very few Montreal-area schools have air-conditioned classrooms.

At the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB), there are only four fully air-conditioned elementary and high schools.

At the English Montreal School Board, no classrooms have AC, but certain areas in the schools do.

Parents say it’s worrisome, considering the increase in heat waves we’ve been seeing in recent years.

“It doesn’t make sense in 2024 that there are no air conditioners, it’s the most basic thing that you can get,” said Jennifer Bass.

When faced with questions about heat in schools, Quebec’s education minister, Bernard Drainville, blamed the aging infrastructure of the buildings, and says the government is investing more money to modernize them.

He added that schools should be flexible during these times.

Story continues below advertisement

“Teachers or parents buying air conditioners. If they want to bring it into the classroom, as long as the technical criteria are respected, let them do it,” said Drainville.

But school administrators say it should be on the government to help keep the schools cool.

And they’re hoping something will be done sooner, rather than later.