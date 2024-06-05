Prospera Place to host watch party for Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Send this page to someone via email

With the Edmonton Oilers vying for the Stanley Cup, will you be cheering them on when they begin their battle against the Florida Panthers?

If so, and if you’re in the Okanagan, consider taking in a watch party on Saturday at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

On Wednesday, GSL Group, the company that currently runs Prospera Place, home of the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets, announced it will be displaying Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

The contest will be broadcast on a 32-foot screen inside the arena, and all proceeds will go to the YMCA’s Southern Interior branch.

“GSL Group’s mission has always been to bring people together and connect communities,” said Mike Strawn of GSL Group.

“Our goal with this event is to deliver an experience that inspires young athletes and fans in our locale through a sport we know Kelowna loves, and ultimately help better our community with this partnership with the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.”

Tickets are $10 each for Saturday’s event, and the doors to Prospera Place will open at 4 p.m., with puck drop slated for 5 p.m.

“We are incredibly grateful for the partnership and support of GSL Group,” said Tammie Watson of the YMCA.

“Their dedication to our community is instrumental in igniting the potential of low-income children and at-risk youth. Together, we are creating brighter futures with a collaboration that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.”