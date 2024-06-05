Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Prospera Place to host watch party for Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 1:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers reach Stanley Cup Final'
Edmonton Oilers reach Stanley Cup Final
RELATED - The Edmonton Oilers have advanced to the Stanley Cup final, keeping alive hope they'll be the first Canadian NHL team to win professional hockey's ultimate prize since 1993. Heather Yourex-West looks at the hysteria in Edmonton, and how fans of other Canadian teams are reacting.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With the Edmonton Oilers vying for the Stanley Cup, will you be cheering them on when they begin their battle against the Florida Panthers?

If so, and if you’re in the Okanagan, consider taking in a watch party on Saturday at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

On Wednesday, GSL Group, the company that currently runs Prospera Place, home of the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets, announced it will be displaying Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton bustling as Oilers get ready for Stanley Cup playoffs'
Edmonton bustling as Oilers get ready for Stanley Cup playoffs

The contest will be broadcast on a 32-foot screen inside the arena, and all proceeds will go to the YMCA’s Southern Interior branch.

Story continues below advertisement

“GSL Group’s mission has always been to bring people together and connect communities,” said Mike Strawn of GSL Group.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Our goal with this event is to deliver an experience that inspires young athletes and fans in our locale through a sport we know Kelowna loves, and ultimately help better our community with this partnership with the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers fans bringing out their art'
Edmonton Oilers fans bringing out their art
Trending Now

Tickets are $10 each for Saturday’s event, and the doors to Prospera Place will open at 4 p.m., with puck drop slated for 5 p.m.

“We are incredibly grateful for the partnership and support of GSL Group,” said Tammie Watson of the YMCA.

“Their dedication to our community is instrumental in igniting the potential of low-income children and at-risk youth. Together, we are creating brighter futures with a collaboration that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices