Crime

Toronto man arrested after bank robbery in south London, Ont.

By Benjamin Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted June 5, 2024 11:40 am
1 min read
A London police cruiser sits is shown in London, Ont., on Friday, May 30, 2014. View image in full screen
A London police cruiser sits is shown in London, Ont., on Friday, May 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
A bank robbery in London’s south end has resulted in multiple charges for a Toronto man.

London police say that around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, a man went into a bank on Wellington Road and gave a teller a note demanding money.

Cash was provided to the suspect, and as he was leaving the bank, police allege he threatened another customer. No injuries were reported.

A description of the suspect was given to police, and after a brief search, the suspect was found not far from the scene and arrested. All cash stolen was recovered.

A 38-year-old Toronto man has been charged with two counts of robbery with violence or threats, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon, and public mischief to divert suspicion from self.

The man is expected in London court Wednesday on the charges.

