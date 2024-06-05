Toronto man arrested after bank robbery in south London, Ont.

A bank robbery in London’s south end has resulted in multiple charges for a Toronto man.
London police say that around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, a man went into a bank on Wellington Road and gave a teller a note demanding money.
Cash was provided to the suspect, and as he was leaving the bank, police allege he threatened another customer. No injuries were reported.
A description of the suspect was given to police, and after a brief search, the suspect was found not far from the scene and arrested. All cash stolen was recovered.
A 38-year-old Toronto man has been charged with two counts of robbery with violence or threats, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon, and public mischief to divert suspicion from self.
The man is expected in London court Wednesday on the charges.
