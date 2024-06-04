Woman connected with Montreal billionaire Robert Miller arrested on sex charge

Send this page to someone via email

Less than a week after the arrest of Montreal billionaire Robert Miller on sex charges, police have arrested a 67-year-old woman from his entourage.

In a press release, Montreal police said Teresita Fuentes was arrested Tuesday on a prostitution-related offence.

Miller, founder of the company Future Electronics, was arrested on Thursday at his Westmount home to face sex charges involving 10 complainants, many of whom were minors when the alleged offences took place.

The 80-year-old is facing a total of 21 charges including sexual assault, sexual interference and enticing a person to commit prostitution.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place over a span of more than two decades, from 1994 to 2016.

Fuentes’ charge relates to one of the 10 victims cited in the Miller case.

Both Miller and Fuentes were released from custody on a promise to appear in court on July 3.

Miller stepped down as chairman and CEO of global electronics distributor Future Electronics in February 2023, saying he would focus on protecting his reputation amid reports by CBC and Radio-Canada that he allegedly gave young women cash, trips and extravagant gifts in exchange for sex.

In addition to the criminal charges, Miller has been in court defending civil suits connected with the allegations.

— with files from The Canadian Press