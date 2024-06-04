Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman connected with Montreal billionaire Robert Miller arrested on sex charge

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 2:51 pm
1 min read
RELATED: A Montreal billionaire is facing sex-related criminal charges.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Less than a week after the arrest of Montreal billionaire Robert Miller on sex charges, police have arrested a 67-year-old woman from his entourage.

In a press release, Montreal police said Teresita Fuentes was arrested Tuesday on a prostitution-related offence.

Miller, founder of the company Future Electronics, was arrested on Thursday at his Westmount home to face sex charges involving 10 complainants, many of whom were minors when the alleged offences took place.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The 80-year-old is facing a total of 21 charges including sexual assault, sexual interference and enticing a person to commit prostitution.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place over a span of more than two decades, from 1994 to 2016.

Fuentes’ charge relates to one of the 10 victims cited in the Miller case.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Miller and Fuentes were released from custody on a promise to appear in court on July 3.

Trending Now

Miller stepped down as chairman and CEO of global electronics distributor Future Electronics in February 2023, saying he would focus on protecting his reputation amid reports by CBC and Radio-Canada that he allegedly gave young women cash, trips and extravagant gifts in exchange for sex.

In addition to the criminal charges, Miller has been in court defending civil suits connected with the allegations.

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices