Impaired driving causes two serious crashes just minutes apart: Mission RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Mission RCMP says it responded to two serious multi-vehicle crashes only 18 minutes apart on Sunday night due to impaired driving.

The first crash on Lougheed Highway west of Oliver Street sent five people to the hospital. Police say they’re expected to survive.

A white Subaru travelling eastbound struck a large puddle and side-swiped a travel trailer, then crashed into a westbound SUV, police said.

Mission RCMP took the 26-year-old Subaru driver to the detachment, where his breath samples were found to be over the legal limit.

0:36 Victoria driver hits impaired driving sign while impaired

While the RCMP were still at the collision scene, a single-vehicle rollover was reported on Stave Lake Street in the area of Frog Hill.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver – who was also showing signs of impairment – was still trapped inside the vehicle when the Mission Fire and Rescue Service helped extract and transport her to the hospital for her injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to police, the 47-year-old driver was found with numerous empty liquor containers inside her vehicle.

The driver in the first collision was issued a driving prohibition, and an impaired driving investigation is underway for both drivers.

Mission RCMP highlights the first crash as an example of the dangers associated with impaired driving and warns that an impaired driver’s decreased reaction time can lead to devastating crashes.