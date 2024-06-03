One person unaccounted for following house fire in Lumby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is still unaccounted for following a large house fire in Lumby B.C., early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 2000 block of Mountain View Avenue around 2:00 a.m., and when crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

View image in full screen Large flames and plumes of smoke could be seen coming from a home in Lumby, B.C., Monday morning. Contributed

According to Cst. Chris Terleski, with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, only three of the four occupants have since been accounted for.

Neighbours told Global News on Monday that an elderly couple, as well as their adult son and his partner lived in the home.

Pictures show large flames and plumes of smoke coming from the house as crews battled the blaze.

In total, 18 fire personnel responded to the fire, including crews from the Lumby Fire Department, the Lavington Fire Department, and the BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue.

View image in full screen A Lumby, B.C., home was completely destroyed following a fire Monday morning. Klaudia Van Emmerik / Global News

Crews were still at the scene as of Monday afternoon, monitoring for hotspots.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time however an investigation is now underway.