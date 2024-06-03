Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

One person unaccounted for following house fire in Lumby, B.C.

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 5:25 pm
1 min read
The cause of the fire in Lumby, B.C., is unknown at this time however an investigation is now underway. View image in full screen
The cause of the fire in Lumby, B.C., is unknown at this time however an investigation is now underway. Contributed
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is still unaccounted for following a large house fire in Lumby B.C., early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 2000 block of Mountain View Avenue around 2:00 a.m., and when crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

June 3, 2024 Lumby house fire 1 View image in full screen
Large flames and plumes of smoke could be seen coming from a home in Lumby, B.C., Monday morning. Contributed

According to Cst. Chris Terleski, with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, only three of the four occupants have since been accounted for.

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbours told Global News on Monday that an elderly couple, as well as their adult son and his partner lived in the home.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Pictures show large flames and plumes of smoke coming from the house as crews battled the blaze.

In total, 18 fire personnel responded to the fire, including crews from the Lumby Fire Department, the Lavington Fire Department, and the BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue.

June 3, 2024 Lumby house fire 3 View image in full screen
A Lumby, B.C., home was completely destroyed following a fire Monday morning. Klaudia Van Emmerik / Global News
Trending Now

Crews were still at the scene as of Monday afternoon, monitoring for hotspots.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time however an investigation is now underway.

Click to play video: 'Crews called out to two house fires at one Oliver home'
Crews called out to two house fires at one Oliver home
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices