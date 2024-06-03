Menu

Sports

Rainy weather temporarily closes Vernon sports fields and ball diamonds

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 3:30 pm
1 min read
The City of Vernon, B.C., has temporarily closed its sports fields and ball diamonds due to the current weather conditions.

Effective immediately, the city-owned grass sports fields will be temporarily closed. The fields and baseball diamonds will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

“Due to prolonged rain this morning, the ground has become saturated and use of these spaces could cause damage to the turf,” a City of Vernon release reads.

“The city appreciates everyone’s understanding and thanks the public for staying off the playing fields today.”

The closure includes all sports play and public activities at seven North Okanagan parks.

Parks impacted by the closure:

  • DND Park
  • Alexis Park
  • Grahame Park
  • Lakeview Park
  • Marshall Fields Park
  • Polson Park
  • MacDonald Park

According to the city, recreation services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

