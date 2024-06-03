Rainy weather temporarily closes Vernon sports fields and ball diamonds

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vernon, B.C., has temporarily closed its sports fields and ball diamonds due to the current weather conditions.

Effective immediately, the city-owned grass sports fields will be temporarily closed. The fields and baseball diamonds will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

“Due to prolonged rain this morning, the ground has become saturated and use of these spaces could cause damage to the turf,” a City of Vernon release reads.

“The city appreciates everyone’s understanding and thanks the public for staying off the playing fields today.”

The closure includes all sports play and public activities at seven North Okanagan parks.

Parks impacted by the closure:

DND Park

Alexis Park

Grahame Park

Lakeview Park

Marshall Fields Park

Polson Park

MacDonald Park

According to the city, recreation services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure.