Canada

Woman seriously injured after being pinned under car in Montreal parking lot

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 3:11 pm
1 min read
Police say she was conscious when she was taken to hospital. They were waiting on an update about her condition. View image in full screen
Police say she was conscious when she was taken to hospital. They were waiting on an update about her condition. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
Montreal police say an elderly woman was rushed to hospital after she was pinned under a car Monday afternoon in the city’s Saint-Laurent borough.

Authorities were called around 1 p.m. to the scene on de la Côte-Vertu Boulevard near Beaulac Street.

The woman was walking in a shopping mall parking lot when she was struck by a driver exiting a parking spot, according to witness testimony given to the police.

“When police arrived on the scene, the 72-year-old woman was trapped under the vehicle,” police said. “Police were able to extract her from under the car.”

Trending Now

The woman had serious injuries to her upper body.

Police say she was conscious when she was taken to hospital. They were waiting for an update about her condition.

The driver of the car, a 66-year-old man, was not injured. No other details were provided.

