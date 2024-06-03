Saskatchewan appoints new chief coroner with Regina police background

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s new chief coroner has been appointed. Jeff Wagner, a former superintendent of the Regina Police Service (RPS) community service division, will take the role.

Wagner will begin his job on July 22, following former chief coroner Clive Weighill’s retirement in February, according to the province.

Wagner has managed the RPS’s major crimes and vulnerable services division and south district division.

According to the province, the positions gave Wagner valuable experience managing death investigations and working with stakeholders, communities and families.

“Mr. Wagner has a proven track record of building strong relationships with community stakeholders,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “I am confident in his ability to lead the Coroners Service and maintain its high standards of public service.”

Wagner holds a bachelor’s degree in human justice and an advanced certificate in police studies from the University of Regina.

“In addition to his work experience, Wagner has been awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal, and the Police Exemplary Service Medal,” the province went on to say.

Coroners are authorized to conduct investigations into all sudden, unexpected and unnatural deaths occurring in the province.

Investigations determine the identity of the deceased, and how, when, where and by what means the person died.