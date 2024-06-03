Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan appoints new chief coroner with Regina police background

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 2:28 pm
1 min read
Regina police car
Jeff Wagner has been named Saskatchewan's chief coroner. File/ Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan’s new chief coroner has been appointed. Jeff Wagner, a former superintendent of the Regina Police Service (RPS) community service division, will take the role.

Wagner will begin his job on July 22, following former chief coroner Clive Weighill’s retirement in February, according to the province.

Wagner has managed the RPS’s major crimes and vulnerable services division and south district division.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to the province, the positions gave Wagner valuable experience managing death investigations and working with stakeholders, communities and families.

“Mr. Wagner has a proven track record of building strong relationships with community stakeholders,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “I am confident in his ability to lead the Coroners Service and maintain its high standards of public service.”

Wagner holds a bachelor’s degree in human justice and an advanced certificate in police studies from the University of Regina.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“In addition to his work experience, Wagner has been awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal, and the Police Exemplary Service Medal,” the province went on to say.

Coroners are authorized to conduct investigations into all sudden, unexpected and unnatural deaths occurring in the province.

Investigations determine the identity of the deceased, and how, when, where and by what means the person died.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices