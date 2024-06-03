Kelowna RCMP scoop up break-in suspect making sundae

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A break-and-enter suspect with a sweet tooth was arrested early Sunday morning in the Rutland area, according to Kelowna, B.C., RCMP.

Police were called to a business alarm in the 500 block of Highway 33 West around 4 a.m. When RCMP arrived, they found the suspect inside.

“When the police officer arrived, he witnessed the suspect making a chocolate sundae behind the counter,” Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Judith Bertrand said. “The suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

1:56 Break and enters down, fraud cases spike in Kelowna

According to RCMP, the investigation suggests the suspect broke in through the front door of the business and attempted to steal items from a locked fridge before making an ice cream treat.

Story continues below advertisement

Police ‘scooped’ the suspect, who will make a court appearance in a few weeks.