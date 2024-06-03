Menu

Crime

Kelowna RCMP scoop up break-in suspect making sundae

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 2:24 pm
June 3, 2024 Break and Enter Suspect View image in full screen
According to RCMP, the investigation suggests the suspect broke in through the front door of the business and attempted to steal items from a locked fridge before making an ice cream treat. Kelowna RCMP / Submitted
A break-and-enter suspect with a sweet tooth was arrested early Sunday morning in the Rutland area, according to Kelowna, B.C., RCMP.

Police were called to a business alarm in the 500 block of Highway 33 West around 4 a.m. When RCMP arrived, they found the suspect inside.

“When the police officer arrived, he witnessed the suspect making a chocolate sundae behind the counter,” Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Judith Bertrand said. “The suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

According to RCMP, the investigation suggests the suspect broke in through the front door of the business and attempted to steal items from a locked fridge before making an ice cream treat.

Police ‘scooped’ the suspect, who will make a court appearance in a few weeks.

