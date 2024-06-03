Prince Albert boy charged with bear spraying police officers

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old Prince Albert boy bear sprayed officers and a member of the public on Saturday, police said.

Prince Albert police said officers found a group in an alley in the 400 block of 28 Street East.

One was was armed with bear spray, police said. A 59-year-old man in the area had been sprayed, police said.

A boy ran from the officers and bear sprayed two of them, police say. Officers were able to bring him into custody.

He is charged with assault with a weapon, assaulting police officers, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon.

He will appear in provincial court in Prince Albert on Monday.