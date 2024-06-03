Fire destroys home in Reaboro, near Omemee, Ont.

See more sharing options

A home in near Omemee, Ont., was destroyed by fire Sunday.

Just before noon, Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to fire at a home on Settler’s Road in the hamlet of Reaboro, just eight kilometres west of the village of Omemee.

Crews found the house was engulfed with flame, along with an attached garage.

Several vehicles on the property have been destroyed.

Kawartha Lakes Police closed Settler’s Road between Peace and Slanted roads for several hours while crews worked.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

more to come