Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Fire destroys home in Reaboro, near Omemee, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 10:01 am
Fire destroys home in Reaboro near Omemee, Ont.
A fire destroyed a home in the hamlet of Reaboro in Kawartha Lakes on Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Settler's Road around noon. It's not yet known if anyone was home at the time. The cause of the fire has yet to be released.
A home in near Omemee, Ont., was destroyed by fire Sunday.

Just before noon, Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to fire at a home on Settler’s Road in the hamlet of Reaboro, just eight kilometres west of the village of Omemee.

Crews found the house was engulfed with flame, along with an attached garage.

Several vehicles on the property have been destroyed.

Kawartha Lakes Police closed Settler’s Road between Peace and Slanted roads for several hours while crews worked.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

more to come

