Peterborough firefighters tackle solar panel on fire at south-end home

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters say solar panels are to blame for a house fire in the south-end of Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Jeff Guest said the fire was reported just before noon at a home on Crawford Drive.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He said firefighters discovered multiple roof-mounted solar panels on fire.

All occupants in the home got out safely, and Guest said fire crews were able to “de-energize the solar array” and initiate fire suppression on the roof and in the home’s attic space.

“The fire was quickly brought under control, restricting smoke and fire-related damage to the roof, solar array and attic space,” Guest said.

An early damage estimate is pegged at $40,000, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Advertisement