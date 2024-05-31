Peterborough firefighters tackle solar panel on fire at south-end home

Firefighters say solar panels are to blame for a house fire in the south-end of Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.
Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Jeff Guest said the fire was reported just before noon at a home on Crawford Drive.
He said firefighters discovered multiple roof-mounted solar panels on fire.
All occupants in the home got out safely, and Guest said fire crews were able to “de-energize the solar array” and initiate fire suppression on the roof and in the home’s attic space.
“The fire was quickly brought under control, restricting smoke and fire-related damage to the roof, solar array and attic space,” Guest said.
An early damage estimate is pegged at $40,000, he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Comments