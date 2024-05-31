Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Peterborough firefighters tackle solar panel on fire at south-end home

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 9:56 am
1 min read
Peterborough firefighters tackle solar panel fire on south-end home
No injuries were reported following a solar panel fire on a south-end home in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters say solar panels are to blame for a house fire in the south-end of Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Jeff Guest said the fire was reported just before noon at a home on Crawford Drive.

He said firefighters discovered multiple roof-mounted solar panels on fire.

All occupants in the home got out safely, and Guest said fire crews were able to “de-energize the solar array” and initiate fire suppression on the roof and in the home’s attic space.

“The fire was quickly brought under control, restricting smoke and fire-related damage to the roof, solar array and attic space,” Guest said.

An early damage estimate is pegged at $40,000, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

