Federal funding supports solar panels for Hiawatha First Nation cultural centre

More than $284,000 in federal funding will support installation of solar panels on the Hiawatha First Nation LIFE and Cultural Centre, located south of Peterborough, Ont.

Pickering-Uxbridge MP Jennifer O’Connell, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities and Hiawatha First Nation Chief Laurie Carr announced Thursday that the federal government will provide $284,219 for the project via the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings.

The 42,000-square-foot cultural centre, which includes the Lasting Individual Family Enrichment Centre (LIFE), was constructed by JR Certus Construction and completed in spring 2021. An official opening was held in September of that year.

1:47 Hiawatha First Nation celebrates the opening of a new L.I.F.E. Centre

The solar panel project will feature a 73.5-kilowatt roof-mounted energy system with 210 modules of 350-watt photovoltaic panels. The government says the improvements are expected to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 21.4 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 3.5 tonnes annually.

The result should reduce the facility’s energy costs and free up operational funds for other community investments, the government says. The system should also reduce the impact of energy disruptions on the facility and make it a more secure space for community members to gather during power outages.

Installing over 200 rooftop solar panels on the Hiawatha First Nation Cultural Centre will:

✔️ Generate up to 73.5 kW

✔️ Reduce GHG emissions by 3.5 tonnes/year

“Investing in green energy systems is important to foster the growth of safe, healthy, and prosperous Indigenous communities,” stated O’Connell. “This investment for the Hiawatha First Nation Cultural Centre will not only help to improve energy security and reduce greenhouse gases, it will also support the operation of an essential community resource. The Government of Canada is committed to working with its partners to create more spaces for Indigenous people to gather, practice their culture and language, and participate in healthy lifestyles.”

Hayley Vogler, capital projects manager for Hiawatha First Nation, says they are appreciative of the support of the GICB program.

“Our community is a small but mighty one with great leadership that fully supports projects like this one,” said Vogler. “We hope to lead the way for other First Nations in showing what’s possible in our communities. The goal of this project is to increase the energy efficiency of our Cultural Centre and L.I.F.E. Services building, and to offset grid electricity consumption.”