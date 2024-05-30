Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

OPP, Ontario fire marshal investigate biker clubhouse fire in Hastings

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 3:11 pm
1 min read
Northumberland OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigation a fire at a biker gang's clubhouse in Hastings, Ont., on May 30, 2024. View image in full screen
OPP and the Ontario fire marshal are investigating a fire at a biker gang clubhouse in the village of Hastings, southeast of Peterborough, early Thursday.

Northumberland OPP say just before 1 a.m., Trent Hills Fire Department crews responded to a reported structure fire at a building on Bridge Street South in the village of Hastings. OPP say fire crews were already at the scene before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The building has long been associated with motorcycle clubs and gangs.

OPP released a photo to the media, however, signage on the building was blurred out and a media released did not reference a motorcycle club.

However, scene photos obtained by Global News show the front signage on the building reads “Rock Machine MC” and “Enter with Respect.”

In a Google Street View image capture from November 2023, signage on the building read “Rebels Canada.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Northumberland OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigation a fire at a biker gang's clubhouse in Hastings, Ont., on May 30, 2024. View image in full screen
A view of the rear of the clubhouse on May 30, 2024. View image in full screen
A view of the rear of the clubhouse on May 30, 2024. Courtesy of DJ Henry

On Thursday afternoon, police said they are investigating the fire with help from the OFM.

“Officers will continue to hold the scene for the ongoing investigation,” OPP said.

OPP say anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police or leave an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or stopcrimehere.ca.

— more to come

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

